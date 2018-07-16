Matt Caldwell Concert in Henrietta Highlights Fight For Riley Fundraiser

The families of the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department invite you to the Fight For Riley Public Safety Day on Saturday, August 4th, in Henrietta.

This is a family-friendly event with activities like a water play area and bounce houses for kids, silent and live auctions and a delicious catfish dinner from 5 – 7 p.m. The evening is capped off with a concert performance from Texas’ own rising star, Matt Caldwell .

Riley Taylor was diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia in December of 2017. People with this disease don’t produce enough new blood cells, leaving them at a much higher risk of infections and uncontrolled bleeding, as a result of the diagnosis Riley and his family have made several trips to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth with several more to come. As can be expected, the bills are piling up.

Photo Courtesy Fight For Riley / Facebook

