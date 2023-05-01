Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: See Photos From Exclusive Celebrity Fashion Event!

The 2023 Met Gala red carpet is almost here!

This year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," is set to draw a host of supermodels and celebrities who worked with the prolific, controversial Chanel, Balmain, Fendi and Chloé designer.

Celebrities who work in music, film, fashion and more will take the spotlight at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City Monday (May 1) for the ultra-exclusive annual fundraiser.

The 2023 Met Gala will be hosted by co-chairs Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Penélope Cruz and Dua Lipa, who will join Vogue editor-in-chief and longtime Met Gala organizer Anna Wintour at the event.

Emma Chamberlain, LaLa Anthony, Derek Blasberg and Chloe Fineman will host the red carpet pre-event livestream.

Around 400 guests are expected to be in attendance this year.

According to Vogue, 150 original looks will be displayed in the official exhibition, along with Lagerfeld's sketches and video interviews.

The Vogue livestream will begin at 6:30PM EST via the magazine's website, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. You can also catch coverage of the event on E! and NBC's website and app.

Below, see how celebrities take on Karl Lagerfeld's legacy on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet when photos become available later tonight.

Until then, check out last year's memorable fashion moments!