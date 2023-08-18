Metallica Announce Pop Up Shop in Dallas Before Concerts at AT&T Stadium

Plan on going to Arlington this weekend for the big show? Here's where you want to check out to score some cool Metallica gear.

Be Prepared, Arlington Will Be a Headache Tonight

Tonight in Arlington, Metallica will be kicking off the first night of their no repeat weekend. Mammoth MVH and Pantera will be opening things up tonight starting at 6PM. Right next door at Globe Life Field at 7PM the Texas Rangers will be starting a series against the Milwaukee Brewers. With the Texas Rangers playing some of the best baseball in the league right now, a weekend series will be busy. The good news is that Sunday is a day game and traffic maybe a little hectic getting into Arlington. Leaving shouldn't be as bad as tonight.

Metallica Pop Up Shop Announced

If you want to get some exclusive Metallica gear. It will be available starting today from 11AM to 7PM. In fact this will be open the entire weekend at this location at the same time. Even Saturday when Metallica is not playing. According to WFAA, fans can pick up pop-up exclusive vinyl and posters, limited edition skate decks, exclusive YETI x Metallica drinkware and coolers, pop-up exclusive Wolverine x Metallica Scholars hoodie and beanie, M72 merch, classic Metallica merch, accessories, and Fan Cards.

Metallica Super Fans BUY These Fan Cards

Apparently some of these fan cards being sold could win you snake pit passes for the concert. If you love Metallica, I would go check this out in Dallas for sure. Don't forget, even though Metallica is 'off' Saturday. They planned takeover events in Dallas for that day. More details on that here.

Saturday, Aug.19

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Fugitive, 200 Stab Wounds, SpiritWorld, and Tribal Gaze @ South Side Ballroom

OTTTO & Bastardane @ Three Links

Don't Forget, This Concert Will Be Live Streamed Into Movie Theaters

If you can't make the trip tonight, you can still see the show right here in Wichita Falls. Our Cinemark will be a part of the live stream concert event tonight and Sunday. Sounds like an epic weekend over in Arlington. If you're lucky enough to go, have a great time!

