Mick Jagger's daughter Jade Jagger is in hot water after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting police officers.

Page Six reports Jade was arrested Wednesday (May 17) after she allegedly became "very aggressive and violent" with police officers when they tried to intervene during an alleged altercation she was involved in at a restaurant in Ibiza, Spain.

The incident allegedly involved Jade and one of her friends getting into a dispute with restaurant staff, which resulted in shouting.

Jade's friend also allegedly got physical with police while Jade shouted "stupid police" at the officers.

According to reports, Ibiza police suspect Jade was under the influence of alcohol or "some type of substance" during the altercation.

READ MORE: Where Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s Sons Today?

Page Six reports Jade is expected to be "brought to justice" on May 18.

It's unclear if she is currently still in police custody.

Who Is Jade Jagger?

Born in October 1971, Jade Jagger, 51, is the daughter of Rolling Stones icon Mick Jagger and activist Bianca Jagger.

She is their only child as a couple.

Evening Standard via Getty Images Evening Standard via Getty Images loading...

Jade is a former model and prominent jewelry designer. She launched her own brand, Jade Inc., in 1996.

Outside of jewelry, Jade has also designed several apartments in New York as well as Mumbai. She also has a lifestyle brand called Jezebel, which fuses fashion and music.

Jade has three children: two with former partner Piers Jackson and one with designer Adrian Fillary.