Minnesota Man Water Skis On Eleven Foot Stilts For World Record

What could possibly be more fun than spending some time at the lake with your friends? Toss in a motorboat and some water skis and you've got a great weekend in the making. Toss in some eleven foot stilts and you've got a new world record possibility.

Christopher Dens, a member of the Brainerd Ski Loons Water Ski Show Team, had all of the ingredients together in Minnesota a couple weekends ago and the results just may put him into the record books. Here's the view from the perspective of the tow boat.

Of course it didn't happen on the first try. Or the second try. Or the third or fourth try. Well, you get the idea. Here's the view from the dock.

Just listen to how excited his assistant becomes when he finally gets all the way up. Not only his he clapping his hands, he's shouting, "Clap, clap, clap!"

If watching his repeated attempts at riding the eleven foot stilts teaches us anything, it teaches us that there's some truth to the saying, "If at first you don't succeed, try, try again."

The previous record was water skiing on 10 1/2 foot stilts and these measured a full eleven feet. While it's not an official world record yet, we're pretty impressed. Good job, Christopher, most of us are doing well just staying up on standard water skis.