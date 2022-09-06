Netflix Unveils Horror Lineup For Halloween 2022

Like coffee and breakfast cereals, Netflix also adds a little pumpkin spice flavor to its catalogue in the fall. In the next two months, they’re adding a whole bunch of new horror, thriller, and true crime movies and shows to suit whatever vaguely spooky mood you’re in this Halloween season.

The highlights include a new film based on a Stephen King story titled Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, the Allison Janney action movie Lou, a new documentary series on Jeffrey Dahmer, a new season of Unsolved Mysteries, the fantasy film The School For Good and Evil starring Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, and the brand new Addams Family TV series from Tim Burton, Wednesday.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Netflix this fall for Halloween. Seasons screenings (and screamings):

The End Of The Road Netflix loading...

September 9

End of the Road

In this high-octane action thriller, a cross-country road trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda and her family. Alone in the New Mexico desert, they have to fight for their lives when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.

Netflix Netflix loading...

September 23

Lou

A storm rages. A young girl is kidnapped. Her mother (Jurnee Smollett) teams up with the mysterious woman next door (Allison Janney) to pursue the kidnapper — a journey that tests their limits and exposes shocking secrets from their pasts.

Netflix Netflix loading...

September 30

Phantom Pups

When Freddie and his family move into an old spooky house, he discovers a pack of phantom puppies. Along with his new friend and sister, they discover how to help the pups become real again while learning the true gift of friendship.

Mr Harrigans Phone Netflix loading...

October 5

Mr. Harrigan's Phone

When Craig, a young boy living in a small town (Jaeden Martell), befriends Mr. Harrigan, an older reclusive billionaire (Donald Sutherland), the two begin to form an unlikely bond over their love of books and reading. But when Mr. Harrigan sadly passes away, Craig discovers that not everything is dead and gone and strangely finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through his iPhone. This supernatural coming-of-age story shows that certain connections are never lost. Based on the short story by Stephen King.

Netflix Netflix loading...

October 7

The Midnight Club

At a hospice with a mysterious history, the eight members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories — and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond. Based on the creative work of bestselling author Christopher Pike, this new horror series comes from Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) and Leah Fong.

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

This three-part documentary series explores the warped mind of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer through newly unearthed recorded interviews with his legal team, revealing the ways that race, sexuality, class and policing allowed him to prey upon Milwaukee’s marginalized communities.

Netflix Netflix loading...

October 13

Dead End: Paranormal Park Season 2

In Season 2, Barney, Norma and friends are now the park’s official demon cleanup crew. But are they ready to take a break and just be normal teens? Follow their delightfully supernatural adventures with a slew of strange new creatures, from angels to evil twins to deranged dolls.

Netflix Netflix loading...

October 14

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.

lester eubanks killer unsolved mysteries episode 'Unsolved Mysteries' via Netflix loading...

October 18

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3

The iconic and gripping series returns with a three-week event featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances and bizarre paranormal activity. Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 is from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

The School for Good and Evil Netflix loading...

October 19

The School For Good and Evil

Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of an epic battle when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where aspiring heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance between Good and Evil. Based on the epic international bestselling series The School for Good and Evil by Soman Chainani.

Netflix Netflix loading...

October 25

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

In Cabinet of Curiosities, acclaimed Academy Award–winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original stories by del Toro) are brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro.

Netflix Netflix loading...

October 26

The Good Nurse

Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events.

Netflix Netflix loading...

October 27

Daniel Spellbound

In modern-day New York City, magic is real — it’s just hidden from the public. But Daniel Spellbound knows just where to find it. Making his living “tracking” hard to find magical objects, Daniel catches the attention of‌ the wrong people when ‌he discovers a ‌rare ‌artifact and suddenly the‌ ‌fate‌ ‌of‌ ‌magical world ‌hangs‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌balance.

October 28

Wendell & Wild

From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and producer Jordan Peele comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele), who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot — a tough teen with a load of guilt — to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.

October TBD

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Sixteen-year-old Nathan (Jay Lycurgo) is the illegitimate son of the world’s most dangerous witch. Fearing he will follow in his father's footsteps, Nathan is constantly monitored. But as the boundaries between “good” and “bad” fray, Nathan — along with mischievous Annalise and charismatic Gabriel — will soon discover who he truly is.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Fall TBD

Wednesday

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

The Best Horror Movies On Netflix