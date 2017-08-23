New Buc-ee’s Location to Have World’s Largest Car Wash

All the Buc-ee's addicts have got to make this a destination visit next time you're in the area.

Katy, Texas will be getting a brand new Buc-ee's next week. With any Buc-eee's, it is biger and better than ever. Buc-ee's is always doing something special with every location they open. The one in Katy is no different. The thing that separates this Buc-ee's will be its car wash.

It is a 255-foot car wash, which they claim will be the largest in the world. The 56,000 square-foot store will also feature about 120 gas pumps. The store is located off I-10 and FM 1463 and will open its doors at 6 a.m. on Monday.