New Country Song About Wichita Falls Dropped This Week

You throw Wichita Falls into your title and I will probably talk about it.

Looks like I am discovering all sorts of new music about our city this week. Yesterday I found one from Rock and Roll Hall of Famer T-Bone Walker called 'Wichita Falls Blues'. That song is from 1929 and I have no idea how I never heard about it til yesterday. Today though, I have a song that just dropped last year.

The only reason I knew about it is because someone put the song up on YouTube this week. I was literally the first view on it so I feel like I found some hidden treasure today. The song is simply called 'Wichita Falls' and it's by an artist named Kent Goodson. I literally know nothing about this guy.

Get our free mobile app

I found a Kent Goodson on Google that plays piano over in Nashville. This 'Wichita Falls' song is on a compilation album called 'A Rose, is a Rose, is a Rose' that came out last year. It features Kent's Wichita Falls song. It looks like the Spotify page for the artist and this piano player match up.

I actually reached out to Kent on his Facebook Page and here is what he had to say about writing a song called Wichita Falls while living over in Tennessee.

I wrote the song and recorded it in my home studio years ago. I hired a demo singer to sing the song. It is fictional. I started writing the song about a dancer from Wichita Falls who went to NYC to become a Broadway star and ended up on the streets, alcoholic dancing on the sidewalks for tips. I made my living in music business playing piano mainly for George Jones.

Kent did say he doesn't really have a Wichita Falls connection. He has stopped through on a tour with George Jones back in the day. If anybody knows any other songs that mention Wichita Falls, let me know. I love finding stuff like this.

Dallas Cowboys Photos from Wichita Falls Training Camp Wichita Falls was once the official training camp home for the Dallas Cowboys for three seasons. Let's take a look back at this time in Dallas Cowboys history.

Photo descriptions provided by Getty Images.