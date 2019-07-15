New Flatulence Deodorizer Underwear Pads Now Available

Before you have to ... ahem ... pass gas ... consider this.

Fart neutralizing underwear pads are now a thing.

Officially knows as Flatulence Deordorizers from Flat D Innovations and available now on Amazon.com, these charcoal pads slip inside your undies and render your silent but deadly event merely silent.

Here's everything you'll need to know.

These could be really handy after Taco Tuesdays and they might even help reduce global climate change!

While these ARE a legitimate product to address specific medical conditions, we all know it's not too early to start shopping for that gag Christmas gift that nobody will be able to top.