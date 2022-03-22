Everything New on HBO Max in April 2022

April is a good month for new and returning shows on HBO Max. There’s new seasons of Bill Hader’s Barry and The Flight Attendant, plus the premiere of the new crime series Tokyo Vice, whose first episode was directed by Michael Mann, along with the new Baltimore cop saga We Own This City, from The Wire and The Deuce creator David Simon. Also returning with new episodes: A Black Lady Sketch Show, Close Enough, and The Great Pottery Throwdown. Plus, there’s the conclusion of the doc miniseries The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin and a documentary about skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

HBO Max is also adding Beetlejuice, Five Easy Pieces, On the Waterfront, and The Incredible Hulk to its library, along with several dozen more titles. Here’s the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max in April:

April 1:

10, 1979

Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)

Armed and Dangerous, 1986

Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009

Battle Los Angeles, 2011

Beetlejuice, 1988

Bells Are Ringing, 1960

Black Gold, 1947

Blood Ties, 2014 (HBO)

Boys' Night Out, 1962

Brewster McCloud, 1970

Brie's Bake Off Challenge, 2022

Capote, 2005 (HBO)

Captains Courageous, 1937

Chicago, 2002 (HBO)

Children of the Damned, 1964

Czech It Out!, Max Original Premiere

Dances With Wolves, 1990 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Erased, 2013 (HBO)

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, 2022

Five Easy Pieces, 1970

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009

Girl Most Likely, 2013 (HBO)

Graffiti Bridge, 1990

Hugo, 2011 (HBO)

Insidious, 2010

Iron Eagle, 1986

Iron Eagle II, 1988

Kin, 2018 (HBO)

Krull, 1983 (HBO)

Larry Crowne, 2011

Les Miserables, 1998

Limitless, 2011 (HBO)

Moon, 2009 (HBO)

Moscow on the Hudson, 1984

Nobody's Fool, 1994 (HBO)

Odd Man Out, 1947

On the Waterfront, 1954

One True Singer, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)

Original Sin, 2001 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Peggy Sue Got Married, 1986

Point Break, 2015 (HBO)

Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)

Red, 2010 (HBO)

Rendez-Vous, 2020 (HBO)

Revolver, 2007 (HBO)

Salt, 2010

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954

Sex Drive, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949

Show Boat, 1936

Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)

Slc Punk!, 1999 (HBO)

Spartan, 2004 (HBO)

Special Agent, 1935

Summer of '42, 1971

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania, 2017

Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962

The Asphalt Jungle, 1950

The Big Chill, 1983

The Big House, 1930

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, 2009 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)

The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)

The Chosen, 1982 (HBO)

The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)

The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)

The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)

The Informant (aka A Besugo), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)

The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)

The Last Detail, 1973

The Last Dragon, 1985

The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Relic, 1997 (HBO)

The Secret In Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)

The Thaw (aka Odwilz), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Thirteenth Floor, 1999

The Toy, 1982

The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)

Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)

Under the Cherry Moon, 1986

Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999

Vice Versa, 1988

Welcome To Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)

Who’s Harry CRUMB?, 1989 (HBO)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, 1996 (HBO)

Winter Meeting, 1948

Wrath Of The Titans, 2012

April 2:

Batwoman, Season 3

Chad

April 4:

The Invisible Pilot, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

April 5:

Man of Steel, 2013 (HBO)

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

We're The Millers, 2013 (HBO)

April 7:

Close Enough, Max Original Season 3

Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Tokyo Vice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Trinity of Shadows, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

April 8:

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Crabs In A Barrel, 2022 (HBO)

Mi Casa, 2022 (HBO)

The Night House, 2021 (HBO)

When You Clean A Stranger's Home, 2022 (HBO)

April 12:

Black Mass, 2015

April 14:

The Garcias, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Gensan Punch, Max Original Premiere

The Great Pottery Throw Down, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Not So Pretty, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

April 17:

The House, 2017

April 21:

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners, Max Original Special Premiere

The Flight Attendant, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

April 22:

A Tiny Audience, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Toy Aficiao, 2021 (HBO)

April 24:

Barry, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

The Baby, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

April 25:

We Own This City, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

April 27:

The Survivor, 2022 (HBO)

April 28:

Ana Emilia Show (aka Desafío Influencer con Ana Emilia), Max Original Premiere

DoDo, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Lamput, Season 1-3

Made for Love, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Up Close with Ana Emilia, Max Original Special Premiere

The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin, Max Original Season 1 Part B Premiere

April 29:

Snowpiercer, Season 3

April 30:

The Blair Witch Project, 1999

House of 1,000 Corpses, 2003

The Devil's Rejects, 2005

