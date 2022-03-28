New Racing Inspired Amusement Park to Open in Texas Next Year

New amusement park in Texas? Sign me up!

Who doesn't love a good amusement park. Here in Texas we have two Six Flags locations and we also have a Sea World over in San Antonio. Plus we have some other smaller amusement parks throughout the state. Looks like Austin will be getting an amusement park in 2023, that's at least according to Circuit of the Americas Chairman Bobby Epstein.

In case you don't know, Circuit of the America's is a track in Austin that has been used for NASCAR, F1, and MotoGP. Plus, it also turning into an awesome music venue in the city. For instance, Rob Zombie, Incubus, and Alice in Chains all have stops at the amphitheater on the property.

Something new to add to the Circuit of the Americas will be an amusement park. They will have 30-plus rides and two mega-coasters. One of them will be the first of its kind in the country. It'll be an amusement park to rival any other, according to the Chairman. Right now on the property, they have a Ferris wheel, zip line and go kart track.

So I'm curious as to what that first of it's kind coaster in the United States would be and I think I have a guess. F1 currently already has a roller coaster at Ferrai World in Abu Dhabi. It is apparently the fastest roller coaster in the world, it would make perfect sense to actually put something like that on an F1 property. We will see once more is announced in the next few months, but I am sure folks in Austin will be excited for an amusement park in their city.

