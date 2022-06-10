Nicolas Cage's 30-acre private island is for sale at $7.5 million. The actor purchased the island in the center of the Bahamas in 2006 and now it could be yours.

Cage has owned the 30-acre private island for the last 16 years. With its superb sandy beaches and bright blue water, it literally looks like paradise. The island, which is named Leaf Cay, is located just south of Bock Cay and is part of the Exuma Cays string of islands, which span over 120 miles.

According to Private Islands Online, the Exuma Cays are considered to be among the best places in the Bahamas for sailing. The listing states that "this island has it all: three great beaches, protected deepwater access suitable for anchorage and docking of large yachts and great elevations."

Cage started his acting career in high school, when he joined his school production of Golden Boy. The actor dropped out of high school when he was 17 and landed his first television role in 1981 in the pilot for The Best of Times. He landed his first movie role in Fast Times at Ridgemont High and has since starred in films including Gone in 60 Seconds, City of Angels and many, many more.

