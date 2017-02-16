No Charges Against Central Texas Deputy in Fatal Shooting

BELTON, Texas (AP) — A Central Texas sheriff's deputy will not face charges in the 2016 fatal shooting of a driver following an attempted traffic stop and chase.

A Bell County grand jury Wednesday took no action against Cpl. Shane Geers. The case involves the Aug. 30 death of 59-year-old Lyle Patrick Blanchard of Harker Heights.

Investigators have said Geers attempted to stop a van being operated in an erratic manner and that driver impairment was a concern. Officials initially said there was an exchange of gunfire. Geers wasn't hurt.

An attorney for the Blanchard family, Rob Ranco, said Wednesday that the driver did not appear to be armed.

District Attorney Henry Garza, in a news release, announced the grand jury's decision and declined further comment.

Harker Heights is 60 miles north of Austin.

