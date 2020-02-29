North Texas Man Sentenced to 99 Years for Part in Girl’s Death

After an hour of deliberation, a jury sentenced a 24-year-old Dallas man to 99 years in prison for his part in the abduction and death of a 13-year-old girl.

On Friday, Desmond Jones was found guilty of organized criminal activity for his part in the abduction and death of 13-year-old Shavon Randle. Randle and 19-year-old Michael Titus were both found dead in a drug house in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas. According to ABC News, its believed that the abduction was in retaliation for a drug theft, and Randle's cousin, who was dating the person who stole the drugs, was the intended target, but wasn't home.

During the trial, Jones' attorneys argued that Jones was forced to participate or possibly be killed, while the prosecutors claimed Jones had the choice to notify police. Jones was ultimately removed from the courtroom during the sentencing phase after an outburst while his sister testified as a character witness. The jury deliberated for nearly an hour and returned a sentence of 99-years in prison.

Three others facing charges related to the abduction and killing are awaiting trial.