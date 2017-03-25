North Texas Woman Arrested For False Gang Rape Allegations

A north Texas woman is facing legal action after admitting that she lied when filing a report saying she was abducted and raped by three African-American men.

Earlier this month, 18-year-old Breana Harmon Talbott was reported missing by her fiance. Police found her car outside of an apartment, with the driver's side door open and her phone, keys, and shoe found nearby. Talbott was found when she ran into New Creation Church, covered in cuts and only wearing a shirt, her bra, and underwear. Talbott said she had been kidnapped by three African-American men wearing ski masks and raped in the woods near the church. She told officers that she she was getting into her car when she was grabbed by the men and thrown into an SUV, and driven out into the woods where one of the men held her down while the other two raped her.

Unfortunately for Talbott, the initial medical exam failed to confirm her story. According to the Dallas Morning News , Denison Police Chief Jay Burch noted that hospital personnel were unable to find any physical evidence that she had been sexually assaulted, and investigators were not able to coorobortate the details of the incident provided by Talbott, quickly doubting her allegations.

On March 21st, Talbott admitted that the whole incident was a hoax, and the scratches on her body was self-inflicted. Talbott was arrested the next day and charged with making a false report. In a statement, Chief Burch slammed Talbott for inciting public fear against the city's African-American population,

Breana Harmon Talbott's hoax was also insulting to our community and especially offensive to the African-American community due to her description of the so-called suspects in her hoax. The anger and hurts caused from such a hoax are difficult and so unnecessary.

The Denison police department also noted they plan to seek restitution against Talbott for the cost of the investigation.