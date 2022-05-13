Thank God nobody got hurt.

Hey, I love to put the pedal to the metal as much as the next person, just not on a busy highway.

KOCO is reporting that an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper in Cotton County pulled over the driver of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat that was going 165 mph on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike. The speed limit on that stretch of highway is 75 mph.

Get our free mobile app

Not to make light of a dangerous situation, but damn that’s impressive. And I’m not just talking about the Hellcat. That police cruiser had to be pretty damn quick to make the traffic stop.

The stunt ended up getting the driver of the Hellcat a $449 ticket.

Several people commenting on the tweet said the driver should have been arrested and/or had their license suspended.

Hopefully, the next time the driver feels the need for speed, they’ll take it to the track.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week May 13, 2022

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week May 6, 2022