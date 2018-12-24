Oklahoma Family Creates a Pretty Epic Sooner Christmas Light Display

Sooner nation is gonna love this.

I personally do not have a college football team, so I just report stories on teams that people love in our area. According to 'King of the Hill' , Wichita Falls has a lot of Sooner fans. Up in Tuttle, Oklahoma, Chris Foster an Oklahoma graduate designed this massive Christmas light display.

He says his neighborhood does a Christmas lights contest every year. Hopefully the people judging are Sooner fans. Chris invites fans to the River Ridge Estates to check out his house. If you tune into 92.7 FM from 6pm to 10pm, you can hear the music that goes along with it from your car.