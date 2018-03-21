Oklahoma Now Has Shipping Container Apartments Available

Ever wanted to live in a shipping container? Probably not. They look way better than I imagined.

If you have ever been to a major port, you have seen those massive shipping containers. Well Squirrel Park is now your shipping container apartment complex in Oklahoma City. Sounds strange but it has actually been nominated for the American Institute of Architects award for outstanding architecture.

Photo Courtesy of OKC Talk

The containers are stacked in a way to give you a balcony and a covered area as well. They currently have four units and three of them are available for a Mid-March move in date. You can live in a shipping container for just 2,000 bucks a month. So if you're looking for a place to live in OKC, look no further than Squirrel park.