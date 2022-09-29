Oktoberfest Kicking Off Next Weekend Just Outside of Wichita Falls

I think I am obligated to go to it this year since I now own a wiener dog.

I will die on the hill that October is the best month of the year. I swear you have so many fun things to do in October. We have some great stuff kicking off this weekend that is pumpkin related in Texoma. What about a good old fashioned Oktoberfest?

A short drive from Wichita Falls is Muenster, Texas. They will be having their tenth annual Oktoberfest next weekend (October 7-9). It will feature great food, live music, and plenty of activities for the whole family. Tickets are five bucks per person, but kids 12 and under get in for free. If you were an authentic German costume, you do get in for free. So bust out the lederhosen.



I am honestly most excited for the competitions they do. A wurst eating competition will happen Friday night. Where guys and gals will try to eat as many 4 oz brats as possible. Saturday has a 5K, along with a stein hoisting competition. Where you try to hold a stein of beer as long as you can. It would be hard for me because I would want to drink the beer the entire time. Finally on Sunday is the big competition.

The weiner dog race. I do have a weiner dog named Buttons who I think I have to register for this thing. I think my boy is pretty fast, however he has no training and he will probably embarrass me at this event. If you want more info on everything going down with Oktoberfest in Muenster. Check out their chamber's website. By the way, we're giving away four packs of tickets to the event, so get registered here.

