This house takes getting some peace and quiet to a whole new level. There are no neighbors in sight, just this house on an island all by itself.

The home was built in 2009 and could be a great way to downsize and live a minimalistic lifestyle. There's no driveway or garage, but who really needs a car when the Wohoa Bay and the Atlantic Ocean surround your little cottage?

Currently for sale at $340,000, it's 540 square feet and sits on the 1.5-acre Duck Ledge Island in Washington County, Maine. This house could be the perfect place to get away, or it could be the "world's loneliest home," according to the Mirror.

