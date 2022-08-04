All eyes are on Nancy Pelosi and her trip to the Far East. Because Taiwan is on her itinerary, China has threatened that America is “playing with fire.” Some news sources inside China have even called for the shooting down of her plane while other leaders of China have promised serious “repercussions.”

As reported by Politico, “Beijing opposes Pelosi visiting the island. A spokesperson for their Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the trip would harshly impact U.S.-China relations.” Spokesperson Zhao Lijian added, “it would seriously violate the one-China principle and the stipulations in the three China-U.S. joint communiques and harm China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

President Biden hurries to reiterate that the U.S. is not endorsing Taiwan’s independence, but that America believes in the “one-China” policy. That is to say that the U.S. formally recognizes that Taiwan’s Republic of China (ROC) belongs to the totalitarian People’s Republic of China (PRC). Many conservatives also endorse the “One-China Policy.”

How did America come to a “One-China” policy? It was not always this way. Therein lies a tale of deception, sabotage, conspiracy, and yes, even treason committed by official government actors of the United States.

Losing China – Engineered by the U.S.A.

In his blockbuster book, Blacklisted by History: The Untold Story of Senator Joe McCarthy and His Fight Against America’s Enemies, the late great M. Stanton Evans details, utilizing state records and communiques, how American foreign policy makers in the mid-1940’s purposefully handed China over to the Communist thugs of Mao-Tse-Tung and pulled the plug on Chiang-Kai-shek.

Not only were top American diplomats such as John Stewart Service, Solomon Adler, and Chi Chao-Ting connected with Soviet communist groups, but labored for the sabotaging of Chiang-Kai-shek and his freedom fighters. They demanded that Chiang form a “coalition government” along with mass murderer Mao Tse-Tung. In other words, give Mao a place in the governing of China—a “one-China policy.” Some bureaucrats within our government even openly called for the overthrow Chiang. Official government memo’s they authored are explicit.

All the while the American people were fed the line that we supported the anti-communists of Chiang. Reality was far different. Familiar names such as Gen. George Marshall were clearly serving the interests of Moscow in order to orchestrate the fall of China into communist hands. These insiders continued, even after the fall of China, to demand that the United States adopt a One-China policy. This would later become our official position, but not yet.

With communist moles inside of almost every American governmental institution, measures were adopted toward the anti-communist Chiang Kai-shek that included reneging on gold-payments to his armies as had been promised; preventing Congressional appropriated munitions from arriving to Chiang’s army; even an arms embargo against Chiang was engineered by Gen. Marshall.

All of this sabotage was too much for Chiang’s army to withstand. They fled to the island of Formosa while Mao Tse-Tung conquered the mainland of China, butchering millions of Chinese. Even still, Chiang was not safe from sinister plots inside the State Department to assassinate him, spawned by communist-friendly operators.

One famous young Congressman, John F. Kennedy, enraged by these events, spoke to the House on January 25, 1949 about the loss of China. “The responsibility for the failure of our foreign policy in the Far East rests squarely with the White House and the Department of State. The continued insistence that aid would not be forthcoming unless a coalition government with the Communists were formed, was a crippling blow to the national government.” Five days later, JFK added, “What our young men had saved, our diplomats and our President have frittered away.”

Still, Washington D.C. needed to put on the face of support for the free people of Taiwan. This would occur until the mask was able to be withdrawn. President Richard Nixon made his pilgrimage to China in 1972 to set the stage for Jimmy Carter’s treasonous action to favor Red China.

Carter terminated diplomatic relations with Taiwan on the last day of 1978 and established diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China on the first day of 1979. From that treacherous day forward, the U.S. has recognized only one government of that region—the Communist government. The plans laid out two decades previously had now come to fruition.

Pres. Bill Clinton “put the betrayal in as explicit terms” as could be done during his 1998 China trip. “We don’t support independence for Taiwan, or ‘two China’s,’ or ‘one Taiwan, one China,’ and we don’t’ believe Taiwan should be a member in any organization for which statehood is required.” The saboteurs had done their work well.

Now you know why Pelosi’s visit is freighted with danger to Taiwan—a danger manufactured in the United States.