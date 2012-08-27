Police Arrest Couple for Having Loud Sex — Is It Fair? [POLL]

Colin MacKenzie and Jessica Angel are really into one another and they don’t care who knows it. The amorous couple has annoyed neighbors by having such loud sex that the police have been called to intervene a total of 20 times in the past four months.

The Australian couple, who may be the first people charged under the Environmental Protection Act, are staring down a $4,000 fine.

Authorities have been summoned to their love nest 20 times since April. The most recent back-to-back calls resulted in the couple being charged with disturbing public peace and hindering an environmental protection officer.

“We exceeded the noise pollution to the point we were arrested and taken out of our own house and told we couldn’t have sex,” Angel, who was issued an emergency Environment Protection Order by police, said.

The EPO meant that she needed to cease any and all environmental nuisances for 72 hours. That included swearing, screaming and moaning. The order was issued on a Sunday night, but the two were back at it on Tuesday morning, which earned the duo a $315 fine for breaching the order. They were warned to pipe down, but chose not to heed it. The cops were called again, so the couple was arrested.

MacKenzie expressed his discontent, saying, “It is completely over the top. I have been fined for having sex in my own house.”

There was some confusion about the noise, with concern that it was due to domestic disputes. Angel shot down those concerns, saying, “We were just having sex. No way were we fighting.”

It’s Angel, 34, who makes the most noise during their “average” sex sessions, which range from four to seven hours, five nights per week. These two need cold showers!

MacKenzie, 45, wishes neighbors, who dubbed their lovemaking “quite loud” and “obscene,” would have knocked on the door instead of calling the cops, since that’s not awkward or anything. He said, “How can you live in a place where you can’t have sex? It’s ridiculous.”

Ironically named Police Detective Chief Inspector Trevor Lovegrove said, “We don’t want to be seen as the killjoy police because we’re certainly not. People have a right to privacy within their own home, but when their actions impact others police need to step in before a situation escalates.”

[Courier Mail]