You can file this under "Things we don't want to experience during our Texas beach vacation."

Just imagine you're strolling down the beach in Texas, taking some well-deserved time off with your family. The sea breeze in your hair, the mighty ocean mere feet away, and your family scurrying around the beach to see what treasures the sea has brought ashore. Maybe they'll find an interesting shell, or some pirate gold. Now, imagine your youngest child bringing their first find of the day to show you, and this is what they've discovered:

attachment-barnacle baby 2 Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve loading...

Ahhhhh! Do you burn it? Rush to the nearest church and repent? No - you just throw it on to the pile with the dozens of other creepy, barnacle-covered baby dolls that seem to be mysteriously washing up on a particular stretch of the Lone Star State's coastline.

According to a report from KXAN, researchers at the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve have been collecting these (possibly haunted) dolls and documenting their finds for more than a year now. So far, more than 30 of these miscellaneous baby dolls have been popping up on the beach near Port Aransas, Texas.

It's clear that these children's toys have spent some time on the ocean floor. Where they came from is another case altogether. So far, no clue has been found as to the origin of this creepy phenomenon. Did a ship carrying toys sink, and its cargo is just now finding its way to shore? If so: Why just baby dolls?

According to the report, the researchers who are tackling this voodoo curse strange occurrence aren't paranormal experts, they're scientists that study the coastal ecosystems - but this has brought a lot of weirdness to their job recently. They say that some of these freakish finds are sometimes missing limbs are even tinted an ominous green color by the algae sometimes found in sea water.

attachment-barnacle baby 6 Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve loading...

So, if you're planning to head to the beach in Texas this summer - make sure you don't bring back more kids than you took with you. I am 100% positive they are haunted by pirate ghosts.