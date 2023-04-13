Rainn Wilson Shares Video Of Oblivious Plane Seatmate Watching ‘The Office’

You never know who you might be sitting next to on an airplane. And these days, if that person is wearing a face mask of some kind, it can be really tricky.

Check out this video for proof of that. It comes from The Office star Rainn Wilson, who shared a clip from a flight where he was seated next to an unnamed man who had absolutely no idea he was sitting next to said Rainn Wilson. In the video, which was recently posted to Wilson’s Instagram story, the actor very slowly pans over to show his neighbor on the flight eating some food and watching his television — specifically watching an episode of The Office. In fact, Wilson shows up onscreen during the video. It’s kind of surreal actually.

The guy next to Wilson is seemingly oblivious to the fact that he’s sitting next to the dude who starred on nine seasons of The Office as Dwight Schrute. (Do you think he ever told him? Do you think someone who knows him saw the video and showed him?)

Wilson’s caption: “When the person sitting next to you has no idea who you are...." Take a look:

Man, face masks must be a godsend for celebrities who want to travel or go out in public. Suddenly you’re anonymous again. There’s no way the dude sitting next to Wilson wouldn’t have recognized him without the mask. With it, he’s just another guy sitting on a flight.

If you don’t have Rainn Wilson looking over your shoulder and you want to watch The Office at home, the full run of the series is currently available to stream on Peacock. We hear it’s available on most in-flight seatback entertainment systems as well.