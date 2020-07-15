Reds Whites and Brews and Food Trucks Too in Bowie This Saturday

How long has it been since you actually went somewhere outside Wichita Falls and did something fun?

There's a wine, beer, and food truck event coming up this Saturday that sounds like an absolute blast and it's just down the road.

Reds Whites and Brews via Facebook

Reds, Whites, and Brews and Food Trucks Too kicks off at 4:00 o'clock Saturday afternoon at Pelham Park in Bowie. This event promises a great selection of ... you guessed it ... red wines, white wines, cold brews, and some of your favorite food trucks. Harold Dean BBQ, Crawdaddy's, and Kona Ice are just a few of the trucks planning on being there.

And you can't have a wine, beer, and food truck festival without some music so stick around for Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Bluegrass Band at the Bowie Community Center's west hall that evening.

The doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the concert, tickets are $20, and the community center is air conditioned. Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Bluegrass Band is a Beatles tribute band like no other and should be the perfect way to finish your Saturday.

Reds Whites and Brews via Facebook

