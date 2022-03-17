Remember When the Bud Light Frisbee Team Came to Wichita Falls?

It's Saint Patrick's Day and I assume some will be getting their drink on tonight. If you drink Bud Light, here's a little history lesson for you.

Bud Light has had many sports sponsorships throughout the years. Whether it was the NHL, NFL, or even Formula One for a period of time, it all started somewhere else. The first official Bud Light team sponsorship was for a Frisbee team. I have to be honest, I do not know much about Frisbee as a sport.

I am aware of disc golf, but it looks like the Bud Light Frisbee Team was sort of a freestyle thing. Where they would show off tricks they could do with a Frisbee. At least that's what they were doing in 1986 right here in Wichita Falls.

The Bud Light Frisbee Team was sort of warmup to Falls Fest that year. A fairly big crowd circled around the guys while they showed off their Frisbee tricks. I'm not joking, these guys can do some crazy stuff with a Frisbee. They look like the Harlem Globetrotters of the Frisbee world.

This particular day in Wichita Falls, the Bud Light Frisbee Team was opening for Stevie Ray Vaughn. They have also opened up for Starship, The Beach Boys, Little Feat, KBC Band, Blue Oyster Cult, Heart, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, and Double Trouble.

This video is pure 80's awesomeness and if you have any memories of the Bud Light Frisbee Team in Wichita Falls, send them my way. I am sure someone has one of their free Frisbees lying in a garage somewhere.

