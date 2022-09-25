Is Rihanna Performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Rihanna will finally make her grand return to music next year as she headlines the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show!

The "Where Have You Been" singer made the announcement Sunday (Sept. 25) via Instagram, where she uploaded a simple photo of her hand holding an NFL football.

See below:

Below, here's everything we know about Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

Who Is Headlining the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Rihanna will take the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show this February.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” NFL Head of Music Seth Dudowsky said in a statement Sunday (Sept. 25).

“Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career," he continued. "We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

When Is the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Kickoff time is schedule for 6:30PM ET. The Halftime Show usually takes place sometime around 8PM ET, though this is an estimate and often varies by game.

Apple Music will be sponsoring the performance for the first time.

When Was Rihanna's Last Performance?

Rihanna's last public performance took place on Sept. 12, 2019, at her 5th Annual Diamond Ball which benefited The Clara Lionel Foundation.

Her last televised performance was on Jan. 28, 2018, at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards where she performed "Wild Thoughts" alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller.

Watch DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts" ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller:

What Songs Will Rihanna Perform at the Super Bowl?

While we don't have a confirmed set list yet, some of Rihanna's biggest hits include "We Found Love," "Diamonds," "Umbrella," "Love on the Brain," "Where Have You Been," "Only Girl," "Work," "Pon de Replay" and "Don't Stop the Music," among so many others.

It is likely Rihanna will revisit many of her biggest hits from her career like other artists have done in the past.

Watch Rihanna's "Don't Stop the Music" Music Video:

Will Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Feature Any Musical Guests?

It is possible Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance might feature some musical guests. While nothing is confirmed, some of her past collaborators include Paul McCartney, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, among many others.

Why Did Rihanna Turn Down the Super Bowl Halftime Show Before?



Rihanna turned down offers to headline the historic 15-minute show in both 2018 and 2019. The pop icon turned down the Halftime Show to show support for and stand in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, who famously took a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice before he was allegedly blacklisted from the NFL.

"I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way," Rihanna told Vogue in 2019 about her decision to turn down the show.

