Sadie Robertson Huff is about to be a mother of two in 2023. In honor of her new addition, the women in her family threw her and baby Haven a "sprinkle." The baby shower was filled with women from both sides of the family and, of course, lots of pink.

Robertson Huff's mother, Kori Robertson, shared several photos from the event. She included snaps of the young mom-to-be opening presents and sharing kisses with her first daughter, Honey.

"Sweetest little 'sprinkle' for Haven Belle filled with so much love, joy, intention and sweet anticipation for her arrival," she writes in the caption. "I hope she’s ready for all of this love."

Although the Whoa That's Good Podcast host didn't post photos on her own feed, her mother in-law, Cheri Huff, did. She also revealed that Haven Belle Huff is expected to arrive in May.

Robertson Huff and her husband, Christian Huff, first announced they were expecting baby No. 2 in November 2022. Later than month, they revealed the newest member of the Duck Dynasty family will be a girl by sharing their baseball-themed gender reveal.

The Huffs married on Nov. 25, 2019. Their first child, Honey, arrived on May 11, 2021. To add another layer to all of the couple's life changes, they announced they were building their dream home in September of 2022.

Robertson Huff has been absent on social media lately, only popping in every so often to offer updates. In March, she told fans that she is in a season of life in which she doesn't want to be distracted by the platform.