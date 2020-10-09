San Antonio Zoo Opens New Chupacabra Exhibit

An urban legend has gone on display at the San Antonio Zoo just in time for Halloween.

The Chupacabra is a legendary creature whose first reported sightings came from Puerto Rico in the mid-1990s. The name translates to "goat-sucker," which matches the stories of the creature attacking and sucking the blood out of livestock.

Sightings of this beast have happened as far north as Maine, and as far south as Chile. Many biologists and wildlife officials dismiss this vampire-like creature as an urban legend, but what if it isn't?

Visitors at the San Antonio Zoo will get to open their imagination up to this creature and have a first-hand look at what it's all about while picking up some themed drinks in the process:

According to biologists and wildlife management officials, the Chupacabra was an urban legend…or is it? At the grand opening of the Chupacabra habitat, our culinary team will be on hand featuring a new drink called “The Goat Sucker,” the drink will feature a set of plastic Chupacabra teeth and will come in both adult cocktail and kid-friendly mocktail versions.

The exhibit will be set up near the zoo's bats and is an effort to spark zoo goer's imaginations and get people excited about the wildlife that is yet to be discovered.

The San Antonio Zoo is located in San Antonio's Brackenridge Park. The 35-acre zoo is home to over 3,500 animals and 750 different species. For more information on the zoo and their Halloween events for 2020, visit their website.