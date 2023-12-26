Did You Know Texas Has a Column Taller than the Washington Monument?

Just keeping adding to the list that everything is bigger in Texas.

Your Texas Fun Fact of the Day!

The Washington Monument Remains Closed One Year After Earthquake Caused Damage To It Getty Images loading...

If you have ever been to our nation's capital and have gone to visit all the historic monuments. One stands taller than the others and that would be the Washington Monument. Clocking in at 554.612 feet it is the tallest monument you would see in Washington D.C. if you planned a visit there. However, Texas has a taller monument that I don't think a lot of folks know about.

The San Jacinto Monument in Houston, Texas

To the untrained eye, you could probably trick someone into believing that monument above is the Washington Monument. However, the San Jacinto Monument is taller at 567.31 feet high. This monument was erected to honor all the lives lost during the Texas Revolution. The symbol of Texas is at the top of the monument, a lone star tops the structure.

The base of the monument focuses on the history of the Battle of San Jacinto and Texas culture and heritage. The structure itself overlooks what was the battlefield of San Jacinto. Folks can take an elevator to the top of the structure to get a good look of the battlefield and cool shots of the Houston area as well.

So the next time you're in the Houston area, may want to go check out the San Jacinto monument. It's a cool structure that I don't think every Texan knows about. If you're scared of heights, may just want to enjoy it from the ground level though.

