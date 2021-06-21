Say What? Texas Ranked Among Least Patriotic States

Didn’t see this one coming.

I served alongside a whole lotta Texans in the Navy. Most of my fellow Texan sailors were like me in that they were an American first and a Texan second. But I know there are a lot of people from the Lone Star State who are just the opposite. I don’t know about you, but my parents instilled a lot of Texas pride in me growing up.

So, with that being said, I guess it kind of makes sense that a recent study by the financial website WalletHub found that Texas was among the least patriotic states.

While Texas was ranked #4 in highest average number of military enlistees, the state was ranked #49 in civic engagement, which dragged our ranking way down.

Other factors they used to reach their conclusions were the average number of veterans per capita, number of peace corps volunteers per capita, percentage of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election and volunteer rate.

The study found that red states are slightly more patriotic than blue states. The average rank of blue states was 25.68% versus 25.32% in red states (the smaller number represents a more patriotic state).

Top 20 Most Patriotic States

Montana Alaska Maryland Vermont New Hampshire North Dakota Wyoming Minnesota Oregon Virginia Utah Idaho Wisconsin Washington Arizona Iowa Kentucky Missouri South Carolina Colorado

You can get the full results of the study at this location.

