Search Is On For 2021 Wichita County Mounted Patrol Rodeo Queen

Everyone knows you can't have a rodeo without a Rodeo Queen and the search is on for the right person to fit that role at the 2021 Wichita County Mounted Patrol Rodeo.

Rodeo season is just around the corner and the Wichita County Mounted Patrol Rodeo is slated for the first weekend of June at the arena on FM 369. While the crews are getting the arena ready and working out all of the details for each rodeo event the search is on for this year's Rodeo Queen.

Wichita County Mounted Patrol via Facebook

There are two age divisions, 12 and under for the Junior Queen and 13 to 18 for the Senior Queen. (Ages as of June 1, 2021)

Winners in each division will receive a Teskey's saddle, Sheridan buckle, and of course a crown and sash. Additional prizes will also be awarded.

Entries are due by May 29th, and the Rodeo Queen Contest will run from June 3rd through the 5th.

For more details or the complete entry packet reach out to Courtney Goodin at 940-781-8167 or Tara Dora at 940-781-7474.

The Wichita County Mounted Patrol constructed the arena in 1961 and has been the location for numerous rodeos, ranch roundups, tractor pulls and more over the years. These events not only contributed to the local economy, but the proceeds have been donated to local organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs, the North Texas Rehab Center, the Children's Aid Society, the Salvation Army, and the Red Cross.

The 2021 Wichita County Mounted Patrol Rodeo will take place Friday and Saturday, June 4th and 5th at the arena on FM 369. Advance tickets are $8 and can be purchased at Cavender's in Wichita Falls, tickets will be $10 at the gate.