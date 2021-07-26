See The Wichita Falls Comic Con in Photos

There was plenty of activity going on inside the MPEC last weekend, most notably a Comic Convention. While comics aren't necessarily my thing, I'm a certified science fiction geek and the two do tend to go well together so I went down to see what was going on.

There were several vendors with items ranging from comics to steampunk costume pieces to collectables of every shape and description.

One of the most exciting things for me was a tribute car to 'Baby' from Supernatural. Believe it or not, they actually let me sit in it!

Photo courtesy Hilly's Angel

Hilly's Angel is designed and built to be an accurate replica of the Impala, 'Baby', in the Supernatural TV Series and these folks really did their homework. While this particular car wasn't actually in the show, it has been invited to a few series events and bears several cast signatures to prove it.

The Cosplay Contest was going on Saturday afternoon and I was fortunate enough to capture several of the participants with my camera.

Wichita Falls Comic Con

Thanks to everyone who was there as vendors, cosplay participants, or just there to check out the event. And a special thanks to everyone who took the time to chat and pose for my camera.

READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history