‘Sesame Street’ to Film in North Texas Over the Summer

Can you tell me how to get to 'Sesame Street'?

For decades, the characters on 'Sesame Street' have been entertaining and educating children around the world. Everybody has some memories of Big Bird, Cookie Monster, or Elmo. This year is the fiftieth anniversary of the iconic show and they will be taking that show on the road.

The show will be filmed in ten different cities across America over the summer and one of them is Dallas. They will be here on July 5th through the 7th. Over that weekend they will film with local kids, highlighting people and places important to the community. Along with the taping, a sort of mini Sesame Place will be set up with kids activities.

A giant maze, a treasure dig, photo opportunities, sweepstakes, and a cookies-and-milk snack station. They will also be doing live performances throughout Dallas as well. No word yet on exactly where they will be filming or which characters will be coming to Dallas. They say more will be released soon. Keep up with all the updates on the Sesame Workshop page .

This season of 'Sesame Street' will premiere in November. So if you get on camera, be sure you tune in.