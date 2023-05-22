The Silliest Names For DVD and Blu-ray Director’s Cuts
Marketing and hyperbole go together like Turner and Hooch: You can’t have one without the other. That’s especially true in the home video market, where the job of the people promoting DVDs, Blu-rays, 4Ks, and digital copies is to sell potential customers who skipped a film in theaters to pony up this time around — or to convince the folks who did go see something on the big screen, that there’s an even better version now available that they need to see again.
As a result, the covers in the movie aisle of your local store will practical scream their special features at you. This isn’t just the same old movie that played in multiplexes; this is the director’s cut, this is the extended cut, this is the unrated cut or — hold on to your butts — this is the extended and unrated director’s cut. That’ll be $19.99, please.
But sometimes, marketing a home video release as a director’s cut or an unrated cut is deemed not enticing enough. At that point, you have to go for the hard sell, pulling out even more over-the-top adjectives to describe this incredible heretofore unavailable and undeniably spectacular motion picture. That practice has led to some truly bizarre and downright silly names for DVD director cuts. As a movie lover — and as someone who worked in a video store for a while — I have become something of a connoisseur of these titles. And now I wish to impart my knowledge of these goofy home video releases to you. Enjoy.