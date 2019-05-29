Single Women Happier Than Married Women According To New Study

We've heard all our lives that the goal is to get married, live in a big house in a nice neighborhood, have two-point-whatever kids and a couple pets. It's the universal formula for happily ever after.

Or is it?

A new study published by the The Independent begs to differ. According to the study the happiest women are those who never marry and never have children. The study says that having to put up with we male slobs as husbands has a negative affect on their outlook. Sure, when their husband was in the room everything was "fine", but when he left the room the women in the study sang another tune.

Part of the problem, according to the study, was that once we men were married we settled down too much and got boring. The difficulties of raising children also seems to take a toll on women's attitudes and happiness.

On the plus side the study did indicate that married people tend to have better financial prospects and tend to seek medical attention sooner. Then again that may be the wife pushing her husband to make it to the annual checkup that he never would have scheduled on his own.

So, the next time you're getting together with your family and they ask when you're going to settle down and get married, just tell them about this study.