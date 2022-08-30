So There WAS Fraud in the Election of Joe Biden

This article is an opinion piece from Bill Lockwood. Catch American Liberty with Bill Lockwood weekly at 11 a.m. Saturdays on NewsTalk 1290.

Informed conservatives have been suspicious from the beginning that the last presidential election, which put Joe Biden in the White House, was fraudulent. But the establishment has refused to even acknowledge that there was a problem with the voting. After hundreds of protestors showed up in Washington, D.C. to voice their concerns about election integrity, the dictatorial Biden Administration jailed many of them without so much as having formal charges against them. They still languish there.

Then came Dinesh D'Souza's movie, "2000 Mules," which documented by camera the flagrant Democrat cheating during Biden’s election. But, the MSM pooh-poohed this accusation. The “conservative” news outlet, Fox News, has refused to allow anyone to question the results of that election, and has given zero coverage to D'Souza's movie.

Most Republicans have adopted the naïve disposition, “well, we will get them next time,” and look forward to future elections when they can set things straight.

But now we discover that our government actually put their thumbs on the scale in favor of Joe Biden, and the possibility is real that Biden’s election was a fraud. And this is not just cheating in a "local race"— the Federal Bureau of Investigation did downfield blocking for Joe Biden. What good are future elections if the federal government will tip the scales?

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, revealed on Joe Rogan’s podcast last Thursday that the FBI had warned the employees of Facebook that Hunter Biden’s laptop was "Russian" disinformation. Not only did the FBI knowingly lie about the laptop, but Facebook, which has become a "government functionary," algorithmically suppressed stories about the laptop during the election season.

Here are Zuckerberg’s words: "The FBI basically came to us and spoke to some folks on our team and was like: 'Hey, just so you know, you should be on high alert. We thought that there was a lot of Russian propaganda on the 2016 election. We have it on notice that basically there’s about to be some kind of dump similar to that.'"

Once more, for emphasis. The law enforcement arm of the Justice Department — at the federal level — actually rigged the election in favor of Joe Biden by purposefully misleading the American public. This government entity peddled the lie that the incriminating evidence on Hunter Biden’s laptop was "Russian disinformation."

Now we know at least two things:

One, that our government does indeed have a Deep State machine which is running amuck in favor of the socialism of the Democrat Party.

Two, the "fact-checking" scenario which silences so many voices on the right by throwing the label of “misinformation” on posts and YouTube material is nothing less than the work of a modern-day Gestapo. Fact-checkers, indeed.

And upon what grounds should Americans be satisfied with the integrity of future elections if the last one appears to have been conducted with Democrat guile?

But this is only the tip of the iceberg. The Biden Administration is in bed with Communist China. According to an article from The Federalist: "In mid-October, the New York Post published content from the abandoned laptop revealing that then-candidate Joe Biden had been lying when he repeatedly claimed that he never spoke business with his son, ‘or with anyone else.’ Emails found on the hard drive also showed that the former vice president stood to personally profit from Hunter’s business dealings thanks to close affiliates with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)."

These revelations demonstrate treasonous behavior on the part of Biden, to say the least. Zuckerberg also stated during his interview: "We just kind of thought if the FBI, which I still view as a legitimate institution in this country — it’s like very professional law enforcement — they come to us and tell us we need to be on guard about something, then I want to take that seriously."

This is what Zuckerberg and the Americans get for trusting the gargantuan out-of-control federal government operatives. Conservatives have been right all the time on this.

This is the same FBI that also orchestrated, together with the Democrats, a grand hoax against Donald Trump while he was in office, declaring that he was a Russian asset. Leading Democrat Congressman from California, Adam Schiff, actually stood before cameras in the Capitol and stated with straight face that he had smoking gun “proof” that Trump colluded with Russia. His lying is better than Biden’s.

But there's more. Last Tuesday, Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson wrote a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, that according to whistleblowers, "agency leaders instructed agents to ignore the laptop's contents."

Tristan Justice continued in his article for The Federalist: "After the FBI obtained the Hunter Biden laptop from the Wilmington, DE computer shop, these whistleblowers stated that local FBI leadership told employees, 'you will not look at that Hunter Biden laptop' and that the FBI is 'not going to change the outcome of the election again.'"

"Further, these whistleblowers allege that the FBI did not begin to examine the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop until after the 2020 presidential election — potentially a year after the FBI obtained the laptop in December 2019."

What is of note here is that the top brass of the FBI were under the sincere impression that the contents of the laptop would affect the outcome of the election. This shows that there was enough fraud in the election to potentially alter the results.

The only question now is, "What are we going to do about it?" The FBI needs to be disbanded. There is no saving it. The fact that this is unlikely shows that our founders were correct. If we allow the government and its agencies to become too big and powerful, freedom will cease to exist in America. Donald Trump was right — the swamp is deep.