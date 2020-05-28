Social Distance State Fair? East Texas Is Going to Try One Out Next Weekend

We all have our annual summer traditions and maybe that means going to the State Fair. One Texas city is going to see if they can do it while social distancing.

The Coronavirus has forced the cancellation of many events throughout the world and a lot of different industries have been affected. The food industry is a big one and one that we may not think about is people that depend on the summer season for their food stands. Many people travel around serving food for fairs.

Looks like next weekend in Tyler, Texas they will be doing a social distance version of the East Texas State Fair. Sorry, you won't be able to get on your favorite fair rides, but the food stands will be open. The statement went on to say, “The grounds will be equipped with hand sanitizing stations and staff to make sure that visitors are adhering to social distancing standards.”

We will see how this goes and maybe some other cities could try something out like this as well. The full list of items available is below: