This Spot in Texas Named One of the Best in the Country to Watch the Solar Eclipse This Year

We have a solar eclipse coming up and certain parts of Texas will have the best views of it this year.

Remember Back in 2017 When People Went Solar Eclipse Crazy

People think solar eclipses are rare, but technically they're not. They happen about every 18 months. However, they're not visible to us in America all the time. The next time a total solar eclipse will go coast to coast over America won't be until 2045. However, we do have some that will be hitting parts of Texas this year and next year.

Annular Solar Eclipse Observed Getty Images loading...

First Up Annular Solar Eclipse on October 14, 2023

This is an eclipse that you need those special glasses to look at. The moon will not completely overtake the sun, which means you cannot stare directly at. It will appear as if the moon has a large orange ring surrounding it. The eclipse will last for less than five minutes across parts of Texas. Here is a map below to show you where it will be hitting our state.

Total Solar Eclipse Seen from Chile Getty Images loading...

Total Solar Eclipse April 6th, 2024

As you can see, parts of Texas will also be experiencing a total solar eclipse less than a year from now. I have put photos of both of them in this story so you can see the difference in them. According to the NASA website, this is the ONLY solar eclipse you can stare at without glasses.

Check Out Padre Island National Seashore

Space.com gave out the best national parks across the country to view the solar eclipse and for Texas they said this place just off the Gulf of Mexico. They do warn in their story though for the solar eclipse in October, that the typical conditions in this area tend to be cloudy on that day. Hey, if you don't see the eclipse, still get to have a nice day on the beach.

