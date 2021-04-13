Some People are Required to Return Third Stimulus Check

Sorry to be a buzzkill, but you may have to return that third stimulus check to the IRS.

The reason some will have to return third payment is that the IRS apparently sent payments to those who weren’t eligible to get one, according to Kiplinger. Don’t worry, most of the millions of people who received their payment won’t be required to return them, so I’ll help break it down for you.

First of all, “nonresident aliens” are not eligible to receive a stimulus payment. A “nonresident alien” is defined as someone who isn’t a U.S. citizen, doesn’t possess a green card and wasn’t physically in the United States during the amount of time required.

Get our free mobile app

Secondly, anyone who passed away prior to 2021 is ineligible for a payment. Spouses and dependents are not eligible to get the deceased family member’s check and must return it.

Finally, those who simply don’t want the payment may return it to the IRS. So, if you weren’t a fan of the payments that were distributed during the pandemic or maybe don’t need the money and feel guilty about it, send it right on back to the government.

The way to return your payment depends on how you got it. If you received a paper check and still have it, write void in the endorsement section and mail it to the appropriate location. Be sure to include an explanation as to why you’re returning the check.

For those who received a paper check and cashed it or whose payments were direct deposited, send a check or money order to the appropriate IRS location. Make the check payable to “U.S. Treasury,” write “Third EIP” and your taxpayer identification number on the check. Again, explain why you’re returning the payment.

Texas and Oklahoma residents should send their check to the following address:

Austin Internal Revenue Service

3651 S Interregional Hwy 35

Austin, TX 78741

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born