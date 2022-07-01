26-Year-Old ‘Stay-at-Home-Daughter’ Recently Spent $50,000 of Her Parents’ Money in Just One Day
A woman, who describes herself as a professional 'stay-at-home daughter, reveals that spending her parent's money is her full-time job.
Social media sensation Roma Abdesselam, who often shares clips of her extravagant life with her followers on social media, sent many into a frenzy after admitting how much money she spends in a day.
In an interview with the New York Post, she admits that she has spent $50,000 in a single day after buying goods from such brands as Gucci, Dior, Chanel and Prada.
She says that she's turned spending her parent's money "into a job, and that's been very, very fun for me". "Every day I wake up in the morning, have breakfast, go to a workout class and go shopping with my girlfriends at Bergdorf’s - and that’s my life being unemployed," she admitted.
She then continued, by saying: "Some days I spend $50,000 - I often get tricked by sales associates who’ll say something like, ‘Oh, this is the last Chanel exotic.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I have to all these exotics. I need them.'"
When asked what her parents do for a living Roma declined to answer, she did go on to share that they have cut her off for lavish overspending before - but that the punishment never lasts for long. She regularly shares clips across her social media that show her spending huge amounts of cash.
It is worth noting that before the pandemic struck, Roma said that she planned to launch a beauty business. However, that has not happened at this point and she is currently unemployed.
