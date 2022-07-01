26-Year-Old ‘Stay-at-Home-Daughter’ Recently Spent $50,000 of Her Parents’ Money in Just One Day

A woman, who describes herself as a professional 'stay-at-home daughter, reveals that spending her parent's money is her full-time job.

Social media sensation Roma Abdesselam, who often shares clips of her extravagant life with her followers on social media, sent many into a frenzy after admitting how much money she spends in a day.

In an interview with the New York Post, she admits that she has spent $50,000 in a single day after buying goods from such brands as Gucci, Dior, Chanel and Prada.

She says that she's turned spending her parent's money "into a job, and that's been very, very fun for me". "Every day I wake up in the morning, have breakfast, go to a workout class and go shopping with my girlfriends at Bergdorf’s - and that’s my life being unemployed," she admitted.

She then continued, by saying: "Some days I spend $50,000 - I often get tricked by sales associates who’ll say something like, ‘Oh, this is the last Chanel exotic.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I have to all these exotics. I need them.'"

When asked what her parents do for a living Roma declined to answer, she did go on to share that they have cut her off for lavish overspending before - but that the punishment never lasts for long. She regularly shares clips across her social media that show her spending huge amounts of cash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stay At Home Daughter (@therealsahd)

It is worth noting that before the pandemic struck, Roma said that she planned to launch a beauty business. However, that has not happened at this point and she is currently unemployed.