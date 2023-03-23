‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator to Write New Star Wars Movie

The endless behind-the-scenes roundelay that is Star Wars continues. Just days after reports that Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson had left the Star Wars movie they had been writing for director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, there’s now word of a new writer coming aboard the project to replace them: Steven Knight, best known as the creator of the TV series Peaky Blinders.

Knight’s work as a screenwriter for film includes such notable titles as Dirty Pretty Things, Eastern Promises, Hummingbird, Pawn Sacrifice, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Allied, the bonkers 2019 movie Serenity, and the recent Princess Diana biopic Spencer. He is one of three original creators of the long-running game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and he also created the recent Apple TV+ series See.

It is believed that this project that Lindelof and Britt-Gibson and now Knight have been working on is the next Star Wars film due in theaters. Nothing has been revealed about its premise or plot — or even its title — but Disney does have a Star Wars movie tentatively scheduled for release in movie theaters around Christmas of 2025. Since the release of The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm has developed several different potential Star Wars movies, but none have made it into production. Projects that have come and gone include a Rogue Squadron film directed by Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins, a series of films from The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson, and some sort of Star Wars film from Game of Thrones’ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

We should hopefully get some clarity on this and other upcoming Star Wars projects at this year’s Star Wars Celebration, which takes place April 7 to 10.