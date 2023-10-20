Wrestling Legend Announces His Retirement in Texas This Week

Wow, someone who has been wrestling my entire life will finally be calling it a career.

Give It Up for the Legend Known as Sting

I will admit, I don't watch as much wrestling as I did when I was a kid. Growing up in the attitude era of wrestling, I was a huge WCW kid in the late 90's and Sting was a massive part of my childhood. Honestly, he scared the crap out of me as a kid. Well AEW was in Rosenberg, Texas earlier this week and that crowd was a part of a huge announcement. As you can watch above, Sting says his final match ever will be at AEW Revolution 2024.

When Will Sting's Last Match Be?

Sadly, we don't have an official date yet, but typically AEW holds this pay per view event sometime in March. Sting technically started his wrestling career in 1985, but the world was introduced to him back in 1987 when he became a part of World Championship Wrestling.

Fun Fact, Sting is a Texan Now

Yeah, just south of Dallas/Fort Worth Sting (real name Steve Borden) apparently has a ranch in Waxahachie, Texas now. How cool would it be running into Sting at the grocery store. Hopefully, you don't drink a Sprite in front of him while shopping or he may have flashbacks to this awesome commercial

Enjoy Retirement Sting, You've Earned It!

via GIPHY

