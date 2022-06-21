The End is Near in the ‘Stranger Things 4’ Volume 2 Trailer

“It might not work out for us this time.”

That’s the tagline for the final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4. The show was so massive this year that Netflix ultimately decided to release it in two “Volumes.” This second part consists of the eighth and ninth episodes of Season 4. But even though they’re just two installments each is feature length, totally some four hours of Stranger Things. In other words, about half of a typical season. (Or, if you want to look at it this way, two Stranger Things movies released simultaneously.)

The trailer for Volume 2 is here and things are not looking good for the crew from Hawkins. There are many ominous pronouncements of doom and foreboding. There are bleak visuals of storms and monsters and creators and sad people screaming in slow motion. With just one season of Stranger Things supposedly left after these two episodes, we could be looking at a very dark climax before a hopefully more upbeat finale in Season 5.

Watch the trailer below:

Here is the season’s official synopsis:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 premieres on Netflix on July 1. You can watch the rest of Season 4 right now.

