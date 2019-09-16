One of the most prominent, and lasting portions, of T. Boone Pickens' legacy is the Mesa Vista Ranch located south of the Canadian River in Roberts County. Mesa Vista Ranch is over 64,000 acres in size (100 square miles) and it is split almost in half by Texas Highway 70. The ranch is located about 30 miles north of Pampa and approximately 85 miles northeast of Amarillo.

Pickens passed away on September 11 and he first purchased land for the ranch in 1971.

The Mesa Vista Ranch is being listed jointly by Chas. S. Middleton and Son, and the Lubbock office of Hall and Hall, for $250,000,000.

Hall and Hall describes the potential sale of Mesa Vista Ranch to be:

"The sale of the Mesa Vista Ranch is basically “turnkey,” including all rolling stock, equipment, pickup trucks, hunting vehicles, farming equipment, furnishings, bird dogs, etc. The only exclusions are Boone’s personal effects, livestock, and his vast art collection. The livestock is available to be purchased separately, as is most of the art collection. To our knowledge, no other ranch can replicate Boone’s Mesa Vista Ranch."

One of the most expensive amenities built into the ranch is the private runway and hangar for airplanes.

The airport is located on the western portion of the ranch. The runway is approximately 6,000 feet long and 100 feet wide. The airport facility was designed and built with FAA approval and meets all of their requirements and regulations. Approach lights are installed along the runway. The runway itself is constructed of one-foot thick concrete. This airport runway is designed to handle most any size private aircraft.

There are over five main structures on the ranch, with the largest called The Lodge. The Lodge was first constructed in 1988 with additions made over the decades. Hall and Hall states The Lodge is now over 25,000 square feet with multiple fireplaces, a large dining room, library with spiral staircase, conference room, thirty seat theater with individual leather recliners, wine cellar, commercial kitchen and basement.

Chas. S. Middleton and Son notes one of the newest structures constructed on the ranch is a chapel. The Chapel was built in 2007 along the banks of the man-made creek at Mesa Vista Ranch.

Both listings include this quote about the ranch, “You do everything to make the land perfect, hoping the next owner has the same passion.” – T. Boone Pickens.