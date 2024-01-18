Let&#8217;s Breakdown the Taylor Swift Convention Coming to Dallas, Texas

Let’s Breakdown the Taylor Swift Convention Coming to Dallas, Texas

Getty Images

Swifties will soon be taking over the Big D. Let's see what's going on over the two day event.

Taylor Con Coming to Dallas March 15-16

Nowadays we have conventions for everything and pretty soon Taylor Swift fans can all meet up to show their love for the beloved pop star. Here is everything you need to know.

Where is Taylor Con?

Hilton Dallas Lincoln Center, 5410 LBJ Freeway

How Much Does Taylor Con Cost?

  • $10 for Kids (Ages 5-12)
  • $40 for a Single Adult Day Pass
  • $64 for a Single Adult To Attend Both Days

Schedule of Events With Taylor Swift Pictures

10AM March 15th (Bracelet Exchange)

Getty Images for SoFi
loading...

11AM Coloring Contest and Photo Op Session

Getty Images for MTV
loading...

12PM Taylor Swift Gametime

Getty Images
loading...

1PM Taylor Swift Scavenger Hunt

Getty Images for MTV
loading...

2PM Taylor Swift Trivia

Kevin Winter
loading...

3PM Taylor Swift Dance Party

Christopher Polk
loading...

5PM Taylor Swift Lip Sync Challenge

Christopher Polk
loading...

8PM Taylor Swift Adults Only Dance Party (No One Under 13 Allowed)

Getty Images
loading...

END OF DAY ONE

March 16th 9AM Taylor Swift Breakfast

Getty Images for iHeartMedia
loading...

10AM Taylor Swift Catwalk (Show Off Your Best Eras Fit)

Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana
loading...

11AM Make the Best Taylor Swift Backdrop

Christopher Polk
loading...

12PM Another Taylor Swift Scavenger Hunt

Getty Images
loading...

1PM Another Taylor Swift Photo Session

Getty Images for MTV
loading...

2PM Taylor Swift Swag Drawing

Mark Davis
loading...

That wraps up Taylor Con 2024. Obviously designed for the most hardcore Swifties, which let's be honest. We all know one that would love to go to this thing. If you're interested in tickets or more info. Check out their event page here.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33555201,"3":{"1":0},"11":4,"12":0,"28":1}">

LOOK: These Stars Grew Up in Small Towns

Celebrity Names People Can't Seem to Spell Correctly

See some of the most common celebrity name misspellings, below.

Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol

 

 

 

Filed Under: convention
Categories: Amazing, Texas News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Newstalk 1290