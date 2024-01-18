Let’s Breakdown the Taylor Swift Convention Coming to Dallas, Texas

Swifties will soon be taking over the Big D. Let's see what's going on over the two day event.

Taylor Con Coming to Dallas March 15-16

Nowadays we have conventions for everything and pretty soon Taylor Swift fans can all meet up to show their love for the beloved pop star. Here is everything you need to know.

Where is Taylor Con?

Hilton Dallas Lincoln Center, 5410 LBJ Freeway

How Much Does Taylor Con Cost?

$10 for Kids (Ages 5-12)

$40 for a Single Adult Day Pass

$64 for a Single Adult To Attend Both Days

Schedule of Events With Taylor Swift Pictures

10AM March 15th (Bracelet Exchange)

SoFi Taylor Swift Pre-Party Getty Images for SoFi loading...

11AM Coloring Contest and Photo Op Session

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Getty Images for MTV loading...

12PM Taylor Swift Gametime

Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs Getty Images loading...

1PM Taylor Swift Scavenger Hunt

MTV EMA's 2012 - Show Getty Images for MTV loading...

2PM Taylor Swift Trivia

Taylor Swift, Travis Barker, Pete Wentz, Rivers Cuomo Band Hero Shoot Kevin Winter loading...

3PM Taylor Swift Dance Party

KIIS FM's 2012 Jingle Ball - Night 1 - Show Christopher Polk loading...

5PM Taylor Swift Lip Sync Challenge

KIIS FM's 2012 Jingle Ball - Night 1 - Show Christopher Polk loading...

8PM Taylor Swift Adults Only Dance Party (No One Under 13 Allowed)

Sound Relief - Sydney Getty Images loading...

END OF DAY ONE

March 16th 9AM Taylor Swift Breakfast

iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 Presented By Capital One - Show Getty Images for iHeartMedia loading...

10AM Taylor Swift Catwalk (Show Off Your Best Eras Fit)

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana loading...

11AM Make the Best Taylor Swift Backdrop

Taylor Swift The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles - Night 1 Christopher Polk loading...

12PM Another Taylor Swift Scavenger Hunt

The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-Telecast Getty Images loading...

1PM Another Taylor Swift Photo Session

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Getty Images for MTV loading...

2PM Taylor Swift Swag Drawing

Distinctive Assets At The 42nd Annual ACMA's - Day 2 Mark Davis loading...

That wraps up Taylor Con 2024. Obviously designed for the most hardcore Swifties, which let's be honest. We all know one that would love to go to this thing. If you're interested in tickets or more info. Check out their event page here.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33555201,"3":{"1":0},"11":4,"12":0,"28":1}">

LOOK: These Stars Grew Up in Small Towns