Let’s Breakdown the Taylor Swift Convention Coming to Dallas, Texas
Swifties will soon be taking over the Big D. Let's see what's going on over the two day event.
Taylor Con Coming to Dallas March 15-16
Nowadays we have conventions for everything and pretty soon Taylor Swift fans can all meet up to show their love for the beloved pop star. Here is everything you need to know.
Where is Taylor Con?
Hilton Dallas Lincoln Center, 5410 LBJ Freeway
How Much Does Taylor Con Cost?
- $10 for Kids (Ages 5-12)
- $40 for a Single Adult Day Pass
- $64 for a Single Adult To Attend Both Days
Schedule of Events With Taylor Swift Pictures
10AM March 15th (Bracelet Exchange)
11AM Coloring Contest and Photo Op Session
12PM Taylor Swift Gametime
1PM Taylor Swift Scavenger Hunt
2PM Taylor Swift Trivia
3PM Taylor Swift Dance Party
5PM Taylor Swift Lip Sync Challenge
8PM Taylor Swift Adults Only Dance Party (No One Under 13 Allowed)
END OF DAY ONE
March 16th 9AM Taylor Swift Breakfast
10AM Taylor Swift Catwalk (Show Off Your Best Eras Fit)
11AM Make the Best Taylor Swift Backdrop
12PM Another Taylor Swift Scavenger Hunt
1PM Another Taylor Swift Photo Session
2PM Taylor Swift Swag Drawing
That wraps up Taylor Con 2024. Obviously designed for the most hardcore Swifties, which let's be honest. We all know one that would love to go to this thing. If you're interested in tickets or more info. Check out their event page here.
