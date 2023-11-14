Is Texas Among the Most Obese States in the U.S.?

Maybe it’s time to put the fork down, Texas.

As someone who has had to fight to keep my weight down since I was a teenager, I know all too well how easy it is to put on weight and how tough it is to lose it. It’s a real struggle for many Americans.

And losing weight and keeping it off only gets harder with age.

The one thing I have found along the way during my weight loss journey is that it’s all about changing your lifestyle. If you’re truly committed to losing weight and keeping it off the change has to be permanent.

I was one of those people who packed on the “Quarantine 15” during the COVID-19 pandemic. And let me tell you, those were the hardest fifteen pounds to shed in my life.

As I mentioned earlier, the key is to change your lifestyle. So, I don’t do fad diets. Which is why I never gave much thought to intermittent fasting.

However, that changed when I realized that not only was the science there to support intermittent fasting, but I also practiced intermittent fasting for most of my life without even realizing it.

You see, I’m not much of a morning person. I usually roll out of bed around 7:30 am and rarely wake up hungry. And as much as I love breakfast foods, I didn’t eat breakfast for many years because I didn’t get hungry until late in the morning.

So going back to eating according to when my body told me it was time to eat (rather than just eating on a schedule, starting with breakfast at 9:00 am) resulted in about a 12-14 hour fast each day. Once I started fasting and exercising while in the fast, the weight started falling off.

It’s important to note that I am under the care of a physician who fully supports me in practicing intermittent fasting. But not everyone’s situation is the same, so check with your doctor if you’re thinking about trying it.

Whatever the case may be, many people here in the Lone Star State need to consider making a lifestyle change. Because a study conducted by WalletHub found Texas to be the 8th most overweight and obese state in the country.

