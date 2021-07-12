‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Gas Station Becomes Tourist Destination in Bastrop

Who will survive and what will be left of them? This tagline from the 1974 slasher classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is, in my opinion, the best tagline from any movie, ever. It's has a great rhythm to it, it's evocative, and it is downright scary.

It's no wonder to me that this film has consistently maintained so much love and devotion from fans of the genre. It's informed nearly every slasher film since. And it also made chainsaws a mainstay of haunted houses in Texas. I've seen people just hear that unmistakable revving noise and run away screaming. Personally, I love the smell of a chainsaw burning gasoline in the chill fall air.

Gasoline. The supposed lack of gasoline at the gas station is what drove the teens in the film to their fates. They did get some questionable snacks there, however.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was shot on a tiny budget at real central Texas locations. Fans of the film have stopped by that exact gas station in Bastrop since the film came out, but now you can do so much more than just snap a picture.

Get our free mobile app

You can make a whole vacation out of it:

The original gas-station-cum-barbecue-joint featured in the cult classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is now a weekend destination, complete with four rustic cabins (with one shared bathroom), a campsite, and, of course, plenty of smoked and sauced meats.

If you're ready to book a night or two, do it sooner than later; the cabins are in incredibly high demand. Or you can just stop in and enjoy the gift shop and some reasonably-priced barbeque. In the meantime, enjoy a sneak peek of The Gas Station.

The Gas Station From 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Is Now a Killer BBQ Joint A gas station featured in the 1974 horror classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre has found new life as a BBQ spot/horror merch store. The Gas Station, located at 1073 TX-304 in Bastrop, Texas, is a must-visit spot for horror movie aficionados.