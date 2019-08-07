20 years after the murder of his first wife, and 12 years after his initial conviction, a former Texas High School football coach has been convicted of the murder again.

David Mark Temple's wife Belinda was 7-months pregnant when she was murdered in January 1999. Temple's defense team argued that a 16-year-old student of Belinda's was the killer, but prosecutors believe Temple, who was having an affair with a co-worker whom he married after Belinda's death, staged a burglary and killed his pregnant wife. Temple wasn't arrested for the murder until 2004, and was later convicted in 2007 and sentenced to life in prison. However, as reported by Fox News, that conviction was overturned in 2016 after appealing due to prosecutor misconduct, as the prosecutor withheld evidence from the defense team during the trial.

Temple, now 51-years-old, was tried for a second time, and yesterday, after 7 hours of deliberation, was found guilty again for the 20-year-old murder. Temple will now move on to be sentenced again.