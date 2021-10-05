Texas Kid Hoping to Take Home Mullet Championship in Back to Back Years

Back in August, I became aware of a mullet championship. Guess what? They also have a kid's version.

The iconic, work in the front, party in the back hairstyle has been popular for decades. Some can pull it off, others...not so much. A competition has been going on to find the best mullet in the country every year. Not shocking in my mind, we have many Texans competing for this thing, especially in the kid's round.

$2,500 grand prize to first place seems pretty sweet just for having a haircut. Jax Crossland from Farmsville, Texas apparently won this thing last year. He will be competing against some stiff competition. Beau Beken is from Montgomery, Texas and one kid from Oklahoma is also in the finals. That would be Ryder Hatcher out of Tecumseh.

Voting is now open and it will close next week on October 11th. Scroll through all of the photos and get your votes in for your favorite. As much as I would love to think one of Texas or Oklahoma kids has got this in the bag. Kayden Manning from Florida has his head shaved on one side with the American flag dyed into his hair.

Kayden is basically bleeding red, white, and blue. An American flag mullet, can anything top that? I think I have to go with Kayden as my 2021 winner or I think the terrorists win. Good luck to all the contestants out there and God Bless America. Only in this country do we award thousands of dollars to people with mullets.