Texas Kid Hoping to Take Home Mullet Championship in Back to Back Years

Facebook

Back in August, I became aware of a mullet championship. Guess what? They also have a kid's version.

The iconic, work in the front, party in the back hairstyle has been popular for decades. Some can pull it off, others...not so much. A competition has been going on to find the best mullet in the country every year. Not shocking in my mind, we have many Texans competing for this thing, especially in the kid's round.

$2,500 grand prize to first place seems pretty sweet just for having a haircut. Jax Crossland from Farmsville, Texas apparently won this thing last year. He will be competing against some stiff competition. Beau Beken is from Montgomery, Texas and one kid from Oklahoma is also in the finals. That would be Ryder Hatcher out of Tecumseh.

Get our free mobile app

Voting is now open and it will close next week on October 11th. Scroll through all of the photos and get your votes in for your favorite. As much as I would love to think one of Texas or Oklahoma kids has got this in the bag. Kayden Manning from Florida has his head shaved on one side with the American flag dyed into his hair.

Kayden is basically bleeding red, white, and blue. An American flag mullet, can anything top that? I think I have to go with Kayden as my 2021 winner or I think the terrorists win. Good luck to all the contestants out there and God Bless America. Only in this country do we award thousands of dollars to people with mullets.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

Categories: Amazing, Oklahoma News, Texas News, Weird News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top